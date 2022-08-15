Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is ‘Pulling Through’ After Stabbing, says Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband’s recovery.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed during an event in New York earlier this week.

His son says he has been taken off the ventilator and is able to say a few words.

Advertisement

Padma Lakshmi hopes that Salman Rushdie will get better.

The TV host wrote on Twitter on Sunday that she feels better now that she knows how Rushdie is doing after he was attacked and stabbed in upstate New York earlier this week.

“Glad to hear @SalmanRushdie is getting better after Friday’s nightmare,” tweeted Lakshmi, 51. “Worried and speechless, can finally take a deep breath. Now, let’s hope for a quick recovery.”

Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 14, 2022

Advertisement

Lakshmi’s comment about Rushdie, who is 75, came at the same time that the author’s son, Zafar Rushdie, talked to NBC News about his father’s condition in the hospital.

Salman “remains in critical condition,” Zafar said, adding, “We are very happy that he was able to say a few words yesterday after being taken off the ventilator and extra oxygen.”

“Even though his injuries will change the rest of his life, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour is still there,” Zafar’s statement said. “We are so grateful to all the brave people in the crowd who rushed to his aid and gave him first aid, as well as to the police and doctors who helped him and to the people all over the world who have sent them love and support.”

“We ask for continued patience and privacy as his family gathers at his bedside to support and help him through this time,” he said.

Advertisement New statement to NBC News from son of Salman Rushdie on his father’s condition. The author is now off the ventilator and has been able to say a few words, he says. pic.twitter.com/dlHIY9MSFg — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 14, 2022

Also Read Top Chef Jackson Kalb’s loss of taste, according to Padma Lakshmi didn’t factor much’ for the judges So far on Top Chef, one contestant has lost his sense of...