Edition: English
Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is ‘Pulling Through’ After Stabbing, says Padma Lakshmi

  • Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband’s recovery.
  • Salman Rushdie was stabbed during an event in New York earlier this week.
  • His son says he has been taken off the ventilator and is able to say a few words.
Padma Lakshmi hopes that Salman Rushdie will get better.

The TV host wrote on Twitter on Sunday that she feels better now that she knows how Rushdie is doing after he was attacked and stabbed in upstate New York earlier this week.

“Glad to hear @SalmanRushdie is getting better after Friday’s nightmare,” tweeted Lakshmi, 51. “Worried and speechless, can finally take a deep breath. Now, let’s hope for a quick recovery.”

Lakshmi’s comment about Rushdie, who is 75, came at the same time that the author’s son, Zafar Rushdie, talked to NBC News about his father’s condition in the hospital.

Salman “remains in critical condition,” Zafar said, adding, “We are very happy that he was able to say a few words yesterday after being taken off the ventilator and extra oxygen.”

“Even though his injuries will change the rest of his life, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour is still there,” Zafar’s statement said. “We are so grateful to all the brave people in the crowd who rushed to his aid and gave him first aid, as well as to the police and doctors who helped him and to the people all over the world who have sent them love and support.”

“We ask for continued patience and privacy as his family gathers at his bedside to support and help him through this time,” he said.

