Ex-wife of Elon Musk having fun with boyfriend Thomas Brodie

Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley has started dating Game of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

US tech billionaire Elon Musk was divorced by Talulah Riley twice.

She was seen shopping for furnishings in Hertford with her partner.

On Monday in Hertfordshire, billionaire Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley went out with her lover, the Game of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The duo started dating while Pistol was being filmed after initially meeting on the Disney set.

According to a source cited by The Daily Mail, Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie recently purchased a grade two home.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and Talulah were previously married in 2010; they divorced in 2012.

The richest man in the world and the British actress remarried in 2013 before divorcing once more in 2016.

“We took some time apart for several months to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder, and unfortunately it did not,” Elon Musk had revealed during his tense relationship with Talulah.

