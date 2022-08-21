Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg marries Tom Bernthal in wyoming

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal got married!

The 52-year-old business leader and philanthropist got married to Bernthal, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, in Wyoming on Saturday.

The two of them both like country music, and they got engaged on a ranch. Their wedding had a lot of Western touches, like the groom wearing cowboy boots and jeans.

Sandberg shared a picture of herself and her new husband outside in a post on Instagram. She just wrote “MARRIED ” as the caption for the picture.

Bernthal shared the same picture of the couple in his own post and wrote: “@sherylsandberg and I had both lost people we loved, and we didn’t think we’d ever find love again. In the last three years, we’ve combined our lives and our families. Today was the perfect day for our wedding.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg)

