‘Fakes’ trailer released by Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and More

Netflix to release South Korean crime-thriller Narco-Saints soon
In September, Netflix will release further films, with the South Korean criminal...
The film Fakes tells the story of two best friends named Zoe and Becca who create phoney identification documents for a high school weekend party.
After the party, they decide to start a business producing fake identification documents, and their lives begin to spiral out of control as a result.
When their life of crime starts to feel too real and dangerous people start to cross their lives, the plot takes an unexpected new direction.
Cast: Emilija Baranac (Zoe Christensen) Jennifer Tong (Rebecca Li)
Release Date:
The show, which was developed by David Turko and will make its debut on Netflix on September 2nd, is all set.
