‘Fakes’ trailer released by Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and More

On Thursday, August 10, Netflix released the teaser trailer for the upcoming crime-comedy series Fakes

It has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

The film Fakes tells the story of two best friends named Zoe and Becca who create phoney identification documents for a high school weekend party.

After the party, they decide to start a business producing fake identification documents, and their lives begin to spiral out of control as a result.

When their life of crime starts to feel too real and dangerous people start to cross their lives, the plot takes an unexpected new direction.

Cast: Emilija Baranac (Zoe Christensen) Jennifer Tong (Rebecca Li)

Release Date:

The show, which was developed by David Turko and will make its debut on Netflix on September 2nd, is all set.

