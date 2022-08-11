Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Fakes’ trailer released by Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and More

‘Fakes’ trailer released by Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and More

Articles
Advertisement
‘Fakes’ trailer released by Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and More

‘Fakes’ trailer released by Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and More

Advertisement
  • On Thursday, August 10, Netflix released the teaser trailer for the upcoming crime-comedy series Fakes
  • It has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

The film Fakes tells the story of two best friends named Zoe and Becca who create phoney identification documents for a high school weekend party.

Advertisement

After the party, they decide to start a business producing fake identification documents, and their lives begin to spiral out of control as a result.

Also Read

Netflix to release South Korean crime-thriller Narco-Saints soon
Netflix to release South Korean crime-thriller Narco-Saints soon

In September, Netflix will release further films, with the South Korean criminal...

When their life of crime starts to feel too real and dangerous people start to cross their lives, the plot takes an unexpected new direction.

Cast: Emilija Baranac (Zoe Christensen) Jennifer Tong (Rebecca Li)

Release Date:

The show, which was developed by David Turko and will make its debut on Netflix on September 2nd, is all set.

Advertisement

Also Read

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story