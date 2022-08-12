Fans get a sneak peek at Jennifer Aniston’s picture-perfect morning 

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share some snaps of her dog, Lord Chesterfield.

The 53-year-old actor captioned the pictures, “Morning”.

Earlier in the day, she stunned fans with her jaw-dropping pictures from the beach.

The most recent social media post that Jennifer Aniston has made is very adorable. On Friday morning, the actor known for her role in Friends started her day off on a positive note when she uploaded some adorable photos of her dog, Lord Chesterfield.

The actor, who is 53 years old, uploaded the photos on the photo-and-video-sharing app and labelled them with the word “Morning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The star of the morning show had earlier wowed her audience with some breathtaking images that she had taken at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jen looked stunning as she floated around the room in a black swimsuit and a hat with a wide brim. Her golden blonde hair fell down her shoulders in beautiful waves.

