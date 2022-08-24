Fans think that Jungkook of BTS is ready to have his first child

Jungkook of BTS talked about the names he picked for his future child, showing that he is ready to become a parent.

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of Bangtan boys, is best known for how popular he is with girls because of how romantic he is.

Music Mundial says that the K-Pop star has been getting a lot of attention lately because a fan posted a video of him acting like a dad.

Jungkook had already told his fans on Instagram stories on April 29 what he wanted to name his first child, which got the ARMYs very excited.

The star chose the names Jeon Yul and Jeon Seol, which mean “give everyone chills” and “be a legend” and are very fitting for Jungkook’s image of glamour and glory.

Advertisement jungkook talking about what he wants to name his child. he chose jeon 'seol' (legend) and jeon 'yul' (chills). ♡ pic.twitter.com/qFOfHdehjC — jk vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve_) April 28, 2022

As seen in BTS Memories, Jungkook likes to hang out with little kids. While making his videos, he was seen carrying them around in his arms.

When the singer asked the boy he was carrying, “How much do you like your dad?” ARMY got very excited. The boy said he liked all of them a hundred percent.

Earlier, Jungkook, a member of the boy band BTS, offers a list of activities he would like to do with his fiancée, and fans go wild.

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook, has always been timid among ladies. Nevertheless, according to Music Mundial, his fellow BTS members have identified him as the man who is most effective with women.

Recently, the K-Pop idol stated that he would like to reenact with his girlfriend a scene from one of his favourite films, Love 911, in which the girl runs toward her crush and he takes her into the air to kiss her.

