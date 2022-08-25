Find out more about Sandman’s two siblings: Who are Destiny & Delirium on Netflix

The show’s most anticipated characters, Destiny and Delirium, aren’t even in the current season.

Since its release in early August, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has been one of Netflix’s most popular original series.

The protagonist, simply named “Dreamer,” is the Lord of Dreams and one of seven siblings.

Dream’s older sister Death is the focus of the premiere season, followed by the introduction of Dream’s younger twin sisters, Desire and Despair.

When explaining to Desire that humans control the “Endless,” Dream brings up his other two siblings, Destiny and Delirium, in the season finale. He does this because he wants Despair, Desire, and Delirium to remember that they are all manipulable by humans.

The audience again hears their names when Dream threatens Desire by saying, “Do you believe yourself strong enough to stand against me, against Death, against Destiny?”

For the uninitiated, Destiny is the eldest of the Endless and resides in a garden labyrinth with a book of prophecy chained to his wrist.

Delirium, on the other hand, is the youngest of them all, and its universe is an ever-shifting jumble of abstract colours and patterns.