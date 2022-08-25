Cast of Neil Gaiman & The Sandman discusses season 2 of show
Neil Gaiman's live-action adaptation of The Sandman premiered last Friday. In a...
Dream’s older sister Death is the focus of the premiere season, followed by the introduction of Dream’s younger twin sisters, Desire and Despair.
When explaining to Desire that humans control the “Endless,” Dream brings up his other two siblings, Destiny and Delirium, in the season finale. He does this because he wants Despair, Desire, and Delirium to remember that they are all manipulable by humans.
The audience again hears their names when Dream threatens Desire by saying, “Do you believe yourself strong enough to stand against me, against Death, against Destiny?”
For the uninitiated, Destiny is the eldest of the Endless and resides in a garden labyrinth with a book of prophecy chained to his wrist.
Delirium, on the other hand, is the youngest of them all, and its universe is an ever-shifting jumble of abstract colours and patterns.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.