Following his Oscars apologies, Chris Rock is hesitant to address Will Smith

Articles
  • Will Smith recently apologized to Chris Rock over the Oscars slap-gate, but it appears that Chris may not have been too pleased.
  • Will described what happened behind the scenes in a YouTube video
  • Will also begged Chris’ family, the public, and Chris himself for forgiveness.
“I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk — and when he is, he will reach out,” Will said.

He added, “I will say to you, Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

It turns out that Chris probably won’t be ready to talk anytime soon — at least according to sources close to him.

“Chris has no plans to reach out to Will,” an insider told ET, adding that Chris knows Will wants him to publicly accept his apology.

Unfortunately, the source says that they believe the timing of the apology was more for Will’s best interest, not for Chris.

“He needs the public’s forgiveness, not Chris,” they added.

While Chris hasn’t made any public statements about the future of his relationship with Will, he did say he’s “not a victim” in the situation.

