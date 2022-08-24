Garcelle Beauvais’ Son talks online about hate

Garcelle Beauvais is a Haitian-American actress, television personality, author, and former fashion model.

After her teenage son was bullied online who watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais shared a powerful message from him.

In an Instagram Story she posted on Wednesday, Garcelle shared a message from one of her 14-year-old twins, Jax, in response to the mean comments he’s been getting online as the 12th season of the show continues to air.

“First of all, I’d like to say that I’m still a kid and don’t want to be seen as a fully grown adult, because I’m not. My first week of high school is over, and instead of enjoying it like most of the other kids at my school, I have to deal with attacks on social media “He put words on paper.

Jax said, “I didn’t sign up for this show, and I have nothing to do with any of the drama on this show.”

“I just want to be a normal kid,” he begged, explaining that his Instagram account is for his friends and “not for publicity or the public’s gaze.”

“However, I didn’t expect middle-aged women to send me a lot of spam with racist and rude comments about my family during my first week of high school.”

Jax said that from now on, his Instagram account will be private, and he thanked his fans for their support.

This week, several cast members of RHOBH spoke out against the mean comments their children have been getting online.

