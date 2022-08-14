Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgina Rodriguez turns heads in a two million euro outfit in Manchester

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads in a two million euro outfit in Manchester

Articles
Advertisement
Georgina Rodriguez turns heads in a two million euro outfit in Manchester

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads in a two million euro outfit in Manchester

Advertisement
  • In Manchester last week, Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, wowed onlookers with her fashion sense.
  • Everybody was stunned by the over two million euro dress worn by Ronaldo’s kids’ mom.
  • The stunning Spanish model posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram on Wednesday taken in front of their Manchester property.
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Also Read

Georgina Rodriguez at Ibiza beach with partner Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez at Ibiza beach with partner Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez at Ibiza beach with partner Cristiano Ronaldo. She was donning...

Advertisement

The price tag on Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s blue dress had everyone gasp in shock, but it was her fantastic body that really stole the show. Within hours, the post had accumulated a large number of hearts and likes.

The stunning Argentinian model wore a blue Stella McCartney dress that cost 1,900 euros for the photo. She was wearing a pair of 765 euro LeSilla heels. The Hermes bag she was carrying added another 94,000 euros to the total cost of her ensemble.

Two rings and a very expensive watch were her hands’ most ostentatious accessories. First, there’s a ring with a diamond and a sapphire in it that costs eight hundred thousand euros. The other is a 700,000 Euro Cartier. A Rolex watch for 550,000 euro finished off the ensemble.

Also Read

Georgina Rodriguez shared touching post about Cristiano
Georgina Rodriguez shared touching post about Cristiano

Georgina Rodrguez is a model from Spain. She started her job as...

She reportedly spent 2,146,665 euros on her outfit for a stroll through Manchester, and while her followers likely couldn’t afford such a lavish display of affection, that didn’t stop them from showing her their support anyhow.

The media is constantly covering Georgina because of her fashion sense and her romance with Cristiano Ronaldo. When it comes to modelling and social media influence, she is among the most popular names in the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story