Georgina Rodriguez visits a sacred site in Portugal

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads in a two million euro outfit in Manchester
In Manchester last week, Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, wowed...
According to the Daily Mail, 28-year-old Georgina went on a weekend pilgrimage to the site where the Virgin Mary is supposed to have appeared to three youngsters more than a century ago.
Seeking for spiritual guidance, she wrote a heartfelt caption, alongside a series of pictures, reading, “Carry on guiding and illuminating my path, little virgin,” followed by a heart and angel emoticon.
In the photographs, Georgina displayed her glamorous sense of style by donning a figure-hugging white dress, a headscarf and handbag designed by Chanel, and sandals designed by Hermès.
The tweet quickly racked up millions of likes as followers voiced their support for Georgina and her most recent endeavor. Fans, meanwhile, have pointed out that Ronaldo was noticeably absent during her visit.
