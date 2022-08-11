Gerard Pique apparently dating PR student after Shakira split

Gerard Pique has reportedly been seeing a public relations student “for months” despite only ending his relationship with Shakira in June of this year.

The Barcelona FC footballer, 35, has been seeing Clara Chia Marti

She is a 23-year-old PR student whom he allegedly met while she was working for his production firm Kosmos.

According to a source close to Marti, the couple has kept their romance under wraps, but many close to them are aware of their relationship.

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events,” the source told the outlet.

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening,” the insider added.

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her,” the source said. “That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.”

Pique and the Waka Waka hitmaker, 45, announced their split after 11 years of dating in a joint statement two months ago, and they have since been wrangling over permanent custody of their children.

According to Marca, the ex-couple has reached a temporary agreement under which the couple’s children, Sasha and Milan, would spend two weeks of August with their father and the other two with their mother.