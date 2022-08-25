Girls’ Generation Sunny has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Lee Jong Suk & Lim Yoona talks about their role in ‘Big Mouth’
Lee Jong Suk & Lim Yoona talks about their role in ‘Big...
According to Soompi, the results of the test were obtained after using the self-testing kit to carry out the examination.
As a consequence of this, Sunny had to cancel all of the things she had planned and was thus unable to take part in the baseball game that was being played at Jamsil Stadium between KT Wiz and Doosan Beard in the afternoon.
SM Entertainment has published a statement regarding the current circumstances, which reads as follows: “We will continue to rigorously adhere to the quarantine guidelines and prioritise the artist’s health and safety so that she can focus on her treatment and recovery.”
For those who are unaware, on August 5, after a hiatus of five years, Girls’ Generation staged a spectacular comeback with the release of their highly anticipated seventh studio album, titled FOREVER 1.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.