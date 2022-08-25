Girls’ Generation Sunny has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Girls’ Generation After receiving the news that she has COVID-19

Sunny has decided to postpone all of her previously planned activities.

The fact that the artist had a positive test result for COVID-19 was confirmed by SM Entertainment on August 25, according to reports.

According to Soompi, the results of the test were obtained after using the self-testing kit to carry out the examination.

As a consequence of this, Sunny had to cancel all of the things she had planned and was thus unable to take part in the baseball game that was being played at Jamsil Stadium between KT Wiz and Doosan Beard in the afternoon.

SM Entertainment has published a statement regarding the current circumstances, which reads as follows: “We will continue to rigorously adhere to the quarantine guidelines and prioritise the artist’s health and safety so that she can focus on her treatment and recovery.”

For those who are unaware, on August 5, after a hiatus of five years, Girls’ Generation staged a spectacular comeback with the release of their highly anticipated seventh studio album, titled FOREVER 1.