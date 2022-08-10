“Grease” Co-stars pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The Australian singer and “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday at her ranch in Southern California at the age of 73.

Celebrities from Hollywood joined fans from all around the world in mourning her death.

“Flowers are left at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring the late actress Olivia Newton-John in Los Angeles, California.

Fans in Los Angeles laid flowers on Hollywood icon Olivia Newton-Hollywood John’s star while coworkers posted memories and condolences on social media.

Newton-love John’s interest in “Grease,” John Travolta, shared a touching Instagram tribute. He wrote, “My lovely Olivia, you improved all of our lives so tremendously.” “Your influence was tremendous. I adore you a lot.”

In an interview with the Today, another of her “Grease” co-stars, Barry Pearl, who portrayed T-Bird Doody, sobbed as he remembered his friend.

When discussing who she is and what she did, Pearl remarked, “Everything seems so cliché, but it is so because it’s so profoundly real… a heart that was so giving and kind.”

When asked how he would remember the actress from “Grease,” casting director Joel Thurm broke down in tears and said she was “lovely, totally wonderful, and kind to everyone.”

The loss of Newton-John is being felt particularly keenly in Australia, where she was born and raised. She was born in England, relocated to Melbourne, Australia, with her family when she was 5 and began performing on local pop music shows as a teenager.

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, referred to Newton-John as “a huge part of the Australian soundtrack” in a tweet.

