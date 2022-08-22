Hailey Bieber flaunts her Best look in latest photo

Hailey Bieber’s viral donut nails are one of her most memorable looks.

The model and entrepreneur is a trendsetter through and through.

Her favorite polish go-to is chrome, which she uses to create eye-catching designs.

Hailey Bieber’s hands look like a Pinterest board, from the simple tattoos on her fingers to the cute ways she does her nails.

The model and businesswoman are always ahead of the curve, and Justin Bieber’s viral glazed doughnut nails show that she knows how to pick a great manicure. The pearly nails are just one of Bieber’s most memorable looks, but she tends to choose simple, beautiful nail designs that stand out.

Chrome dust is Bieber’s new favorite nail polish. “I do one thin layer of color and then I rub chrome dust over it. Well, my nail artist Zola does. I also like mixing my own colors,” Refinery29 was told by the model. “Right now, I’m really into chrome because it goes with every color.” This is clear from Bieber’s Instagram. So far, she has worn this shiny sheen with a variety of nail polishes, such as fuchsia pink and neon yellow.

Here is a complete guide to Hailey Bieber’s best nail looks, from rainbow-colored shapes to dainty daisies to bright colors with a shiny top coat.

