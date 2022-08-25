Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ quickly

Harry Styles clarifies rumours about his baldness in recent interview
Harry Styles clarifies rumours about his baldness in a recent interview.
This information was divulged by Olivia Wilde herself, who mentioned in a discussion with Variety that Harry Styles had merely requested a “trigger song” for his character Jack and his wife Alice, who was portrayed by Florence Pugh.
Wilde divulged the following: “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’
She continued by telling the story, saying, “And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’ Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film.”
“He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes’,” Wilde continued, adding that Styles wanted “something that could be both lovely and frightening, purely depending on the context.”
