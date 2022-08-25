In a podcast interview, Heidi Klum explained why she decided not to participate in the Hulu documentary series Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

The supermodel said on Wednesday’s episode of the Just For Variety podcast,

“I watched the series’ first episode, but hardly anyone I knew was on that show. I didn’t know who all of those people were.”

Advertisement

As reported, Klum called her time spent modelling for Victoria’s Secret from 1998 through 2001 “the best time ever.” Klum made history in 1998 when she became the first German supermodel to receive her Victoria’s Secret wings.

Also Read Heidi Klum asserts that she can stop herself from sweating. I have that talent Never, as the phrase goes, let them see you perspire. The secret...

To fill in the blanks, the three-part series debuted last month and featured allegations of sexual harassment committed by corporate leaders and claims that consumers were pressured into conforming to “unhealthy body ideals” by the product line.

Upon hearing the charges of sexual impropriety within the organisation, the TV celebrity was taken aback because she had personally witnessed none of it.

“It blows my mind when people start accusing one another of stuff; I have to ask myself, ‘My gosh, did this really happen?'” The 49-year-old man admitted, “I don’t know.”

Also Read Heidi Klum slays in a mini dress with a Fishnet twist Heidi Klum's latest outfit is a lesson in pattern matching. The model...

Advertisement

The hostess-model explained why she stopped watching after the premiere.

So, Klum said, “So, I was always waiting to get more insight, but it never came and hence I never continued watching it,”

The model added that she was also approached by the show’s creator to participate in the docuseries.

I had the best time ever there,” she continued, “so if you’re looking for a negative narrative, you’re barking up the wrong tree.”