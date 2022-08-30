Pinocchio’s upcoming release is eagerly anticipated.

Others, though, are less disturbed and far more enthusiastic.

Both Disney and Netflix will release their own adaptations of the well-known story.

Advertisement

Pinocchio’s upcoming release is eagerly anticipated by many movie fans. Others, though, are less disturbed and far more enthusiastic about the upcoming Pinocchio release.

Both Disney and Netflix will release their own adaptations of the well-known story of the child whose nose grows when he lies over the course of the next four months.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the beloved animated classic, which is helmed by Robert Zemeckis.

In contrast, Netflix’s adaptation is a stop-motion animated movie directed by The Shape of Water’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Ewan McGregor will play Jiminy Cricket in this.

The production of Del Toro’s movie took an unusually long time. He declared his plans to produce Pinocchio 14 years ago, but he had trouble finding funding for the project. In 2017, he finally announced the film’s termination.

The project was resurrected, though, when Netflix announced they would be picking it up the next year.

Advertisement

The fact that it is currently colliding with Disney, which has recently been making live-action remakes of some of its most classic films, including Aladdin, Mulan, and The Lion King, is purely coincidental.

Naturally, Pinocchio has been adapted for the big screen a number of times since the iconic 1940 film, which was based on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 children’s book of the same name.

But why does Hollywood release twin pictures so frequently—two movies that are not just about the same subject, but also frequently come out at the same time?

Luke Hearfield, a film and awards season YouTuber, claims that “this pattern has been around for decades.” There are many causes for it, but occasionally it really is just coincidence when two people have the same thought at the same time.

“However, I believe it’s happening more frequently now than ever since we’re living in the content era, where more and more movies are being produced, so there are certain to be individuals having similar ideas.”

But there have been many more lately, and there are always more.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Pinocchio’ First Look presents at Guillermo Del Toro Guillermo del Toro debuted a teaser trailer for his upcoming stop-motion film...