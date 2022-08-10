“I Just Killed My Dad,” is a true-crime Netflix series not to watch with the family  

Nevertheless, the latest true-crime Netflix series has enough surprises to keep viewers interested, including another sensational case where the killer’s rapid

The line in the title was spoken in 2019 by Anthony Templet, who was 17 at the time and had just shot his father in their Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home.

The sordid narrative is gradually revealed in “I Just Killed My Dad,” which uses the word “sordid” to describe practically everything it does in the true-crime genre

“I Just Killed My Dad” has to be quite high on the list of movies parents should avoid showing their children. Nevertheless, the latest true-crime Netflix series has enough surprises to keep viewers interested, including another sensational case where the killer’s rapid confession makes it more of a whydunit than a who case.

The line in the title was spoken in 2019 by Anthony Templet, who was 17 at the time and had just shot his father in their Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home.

Over the course of three episodes, director Skye Borgman (who is also behind Netflix’s “Girl In The Picture”) teases out the circumstances leading up to those behaviours, including claims of abuse and kidnapping as well as Anthony’s father Burt’s decision to home school him and his requirement that he be aware of the boy’s whereabouts at all times.

The sordid narrative is gradually revealed in “I Just Killed My Dad,” which uses the word “sordid” to describe practically everything it does in the true-crime genre, including its most recent releases, “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” and “Our Father.”

Anthony’s numb, emotionless attitude, which suggests that he is confident he hasn’t done anything wrong, and his general demeanor, which suggests that not everything has been perfect in the home, are what give it all a faintly eerie feel.

The story does slow down in the middle, after the initial rush of turns, as Anthony’s attorney and the prosecutor in the case strive to find a course that feels like justice given all the extenuating circumstances. It’s natural to be concerned about appearing to support murder and how letting the youngster go would be seen, as the latter article points out. (The mystery surrounding how the case was resolved in 2021 adds to the entertainment value.)

The attention-grabbing title of “I Just Killed My Dad,” which combines classic exploitation films with material typically seen on channels like Investigation Discovery, seems to be the main reason for the film’s existence, to be honest.

In terms of quantity, Netflix has gone a little beyond this type of docuseries, but to be fair, so has everyone else. Additionally, these initiatives consistently ignite social media for a great deal less money than going out and casting an A-list cast.

Even if a show like “I Just Killed My Dad” might not be suitable for the whole family, its formula usually guarantees a trip to the top of the service’s most-watched tier.

