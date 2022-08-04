In a new TikTok video, Selena Gomez celebrates having “real stomachs.”

The pop star Selena Gomez is now on holiday at beaches along the Italian coast.

She recently shared a video on Tiktok where she seems to flaunt her natural Body curves

She has been seen to embrace body positivity earlier also

Advertisement

The Rare singer, who has a history of speaking out and bringing attention to body image concerns, has recently addressed body positivity in a new video.

Also Read Selena Gomez spotted enjoying with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino On Wednesday, Selena Gomez flaunted her beautiful physique while enjoying a beach...

The 30-year-old Wolves singer claimed on her TikTok account on Wednesday that “genuine stomachs” were returning.

Also Read Selena Gomez dresses up in a stunning pink gown for her 30th birthday celebration At her 30th birthday party, singer and actress Selena Gomez dazzled the...

Gomez appeared in the new video lounging on a yacht while sporting a lavender and orange swimsuit.

Advertisement

She was spotted lip-syncing to a voice telling her to “suck it in” in reference to her stomach.

“I’m not sucking s— in,” Gomez mouths along with the reply. “Real stomachs is coming the [expletive] back, OK?”

“Vaca self,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to applaud Gomez for spreading messages of body positivity to her 42 million TikTok subscribers. One fan said, “You make me feel good in my own skin.” Another person commented, “You’re definitely the best role model, ily Selena.