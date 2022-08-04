Selena Gomez spotted enjoying with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino
On Wednesday, Selena Gomez flaunted her beautiful physique while enjoying a beach...
The Rare singer, who has a history of speaking out and bringing attention to body image concerns, has recently addressed body positivity in a new video.
The 30-year-old Wolves singer claimed on her TikTok account on Wednesday that “genuine stomachs” were returning.
@selenagomez
Vaca selfAdvertisement
Gomez appeared in the new video lounging on a yacht while sporting a lavender and orange swimsuit.
She was spotted lip-syncing to a voice telling her to “suck it in” in reference to her stomach.
“I’m not sucking s— in,” Gomez mouths along with the reply. “Real stomachs is coming the [expletive] back, OK?”
“Vaca self,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the clip.
Fans were quick to applaud Gomez for spreading messages of body positivity to her 42 million TikTok subscribers. One fan said, “You make me feel good in my own skin.” Another person commented, “You’re definitely the best role model, ily Selena.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.