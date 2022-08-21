Oprah Winfrey, an American talk show personality, has commented on the Duchess of Sussex’s startling interview

Meghan Markle made allegations against members of the royal family.

While expressing some astonishment at the impact of Meghan’s “racist” accusations, the veteran TV personality backed the Duchess of Sussex and said she was “truthful” during the explosive talk.

Winfrey supported Harry and Meghan’s assertions on Nancy O’Dell’s TalkShopLive show and expressed surprise at the interview’s reception.

“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that,” she said.

“Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

During an interview in March 2021, Meghan said being a princess in the public eye made her suicidal while pregnant with Archie.

The Duchess claimed a royal family member asked Prince Harry about his unborn son’s skin colour.

Harry feels “stuck” in the Royal Family with his father and sibling.

Winfrey, Meghan’s friend, was “surprised” by the couple’s openness. She remembered her reply to a senior Royal’s racist charges as: “How? What? You’re committed.”

The host said she texted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the interview to ensure they “aligned their purpose” and understood the “common intention was truth.”

The comments came a week after Prince Harry reunited with his fellow Royals for his grandfather’s funeral.