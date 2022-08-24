Advertisement
In new photos, Faye Brookes is a sight to behold

Articles
  • Faye Brookes, who formerly starred on Coronation Street, was seen on Tuesday night in Manchester
  • She was having a night out at the theatre.
  • Her stunning appearance caused the internet to go crazy, and she was spotted there.
The stunning actress, who is 34 years old, was spotted walking around the city while creating fashion goals. The actress chose a beautiful dress for her outing, which had a shirt with a halter neck and pretty sequin detailing on the top of it.

In addition to the similar black heels, she was carrying a quilted Chanel bag while completing her appearance with wide-leg flowy trousers that added several inches to her height.
The night out follows Faye’s announcement that she is ending her relationship with Joe, who was her boyfriend and a personal trainer.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Faye Brookes (@faye_brookes)

The celebrity announced the breakup of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend on her various social media platforms on the previous Tuesday. They had been together for three years prior to this.

