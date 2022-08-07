In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold

Paris Jackson to follow in the footsteps of her father
The 25-year-old donned a fashionable outfit for her outing with ripped jeans and an oversized jacket.
Arriving at her destination, the star was seen riding her Vespa with a helmet on.
Paris Jackson lit up the internet with her stunning appearance as she was spotted taking a quick ride on her light blue Vespa to meet up with a friend for a delicious meal in Santa Monica on Friday.
The 25-year-old singer was out and about in the city, setting fashion goals with her fashionable outfit, which included ripped jeans and an oversize jacket.
The talented singer has followed in her father Michael Jackson’s footsteps and entered the music industry.
Paris finished her look by slipping into a pair of brown boots to stay comfortable while riding her Vespa scooter throughout the day.
During an appearance on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, the American Horror Story star discussed how singing has always been a passion of hers.
Thinking about her childhood, the star stated, ‘There’s a home video of me fully like saying as a kid that I want to sing and dance.’
She added how she was interested in other form of creative arts besides performing on stage.
‘I love all forms of art,’ Paris explained. ‘I paint, you know, when I can. I usually don’t show a lot of people.’
