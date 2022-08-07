Advertisement
In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold

In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold

In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold

In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold

  • On Friday, Paris Jackson was seen riding her light blue Vespa to meet a friend for a delicious meal in Santa Monica.

  • The 25-year-old donned a fashionable outfit for her outing with ripped jeans and an oversized jacket.

  • Arriving at her destination, the star was seen riding her Vespa with a helmet on.

Paris Jackson lit up the internet with her stunning appearance as she was spotted taking a quick ride on her light blue Vespa to meet up with a friend for a delicious meal in Santa Monica on Friday.

Also Read

Paris Jackson to follow in the footsteps of her father
Paris Jackson to follow in the footsteps of her father

Oh, what a great day it is for Micheal Jackson's fans. 2...

The 25-year-old singer was out and about in the city, setting fashion goals with her fashionable outfit, which included ripped jeans and an oversize jacket.

In new photos, Paris Jackson is a sight to behold

The talented singer has followed in her father Michael Jackson’s footsteps and entered the music industry.

Paris finished her look by slipping into a pair of brown boots to stay comfortable while riding her Vespa scooter throughout the day.

Also Read

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, turns heads at JFK airport: photos
Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, turns heads at JFK airport: photos

Paris Jackson was seen at the JKF airport in New York She...

During an appearance on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, the American Horror Story star discussed how singing has always been a passion of hers.

Thinking about her childhood, the star stated, ‘There’s a home video of me fully like saying as a kid that I want to sing and dance.’

She added how she was interested in other form of creative arts besides performing on stage.

‘I love all forms of art,’ Paris explained. ‘I paint, you know, when I can. I usually don’t show a lot of people.’

Next Story