In the New Grey’s Anatomy season, Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change

Upcoming Grey’s Anatomy season, Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change

  • Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo shared that she wanted her hit ABC series to be “less preachy”.
  • The actress appeared on Tell Me podcast where she spoke about her decisions.
  • She spoke about how she wished her show to tackle social issues in the upcoming 19th season.
In a recent podcast interview, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo expressed her desire; for her popular ABC series to be “less preachy” on social issues.

The Daredevil actress reportedly made an appearance on the Tell Me podcast; where she discussed how she wanted her programme to address societal concerns in the upcoming 19th season.

It’s time, said Ellen, for her programme to “alter its approach to societal challenges” and place a greater emphasis on entertaining material.

The 52-year-old stated, “I guess if I had any desire, it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about various topics.

“It’s like, we do one episode on, let’s see,” the actress said, “… Our investigation into Asian hate crimes from the previous season was extremely moving. I believe I would want to see things develop gradually and softly.

It is important to note that the long-running series had never resisted discussing “hot issues in the past”. Ellen suggested that instead of “consistently hitting you over the head for just one hour and never talk about it again,” the show “could touch on these social issues that are important and have them be threads throughout.”

According to Deadline, the actress will only be seen in eight episodes because she had accepted a part in Hulu’s limited series Orphan.

