In the “Shake It Off” copyright dispute, Taylor Swift files a motion

Taylor Swift has responded to a copyright case that was filed against her in 2017

It was alleged that she copied the words to her song “Shake It Off,” which was released in 2014.

The Gorgeous crooner, who is 32 years old, submitted the filings in federal court yesterday (August 8), denying the allegations of copyright infringement and claiming that she had “never heard” the song that she is being accused of plagiarizing.

Advertisement

In 2017, Swift was accused of plagiarizing the work of composers Sean Hall and Nathan Butler. Hall and Butler assert that Swift lifted her words from their song “Playas Gon’ Play,” which was released in 2001 and performed by 3LW.

Also Read Taylor Swift recording her new album, Sources Taylor Swift is reportedly working on a new studio album. Source says...

Billboard was able to obtain excerpts from the motion in which the Folklore singer categorically denied the allegation and stated that “the lyrics to ‘Shake It Off’ were written entirely by me.” The singer went on to provide some background information regarding how the lyrics ended up being included in the song after making her claim.

She told the judge, “In writing the lyrics, I drew partly on experiences in my life and, in particular, unrelenting public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism which I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music.”

Also Read Taylor Swift is criticized for “shifting blame” in the private jet scandal According to usage of private jets, marketing firm Yard recently ranked the...

Swift’s lawsuit was initially dismissed in 2018. However, in 2019, the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overruled that ruling.

Advertisement

Swift’s attorneys are now hoping that the judge will award a summary judgement and avoid a jury trial.