In the “Shake It Off” copyright dispute, Taylor Swift files a motion

The Gorgeous crooner, who is 32 years old, submitted the filings in federal court yesterday (August 8), denying the allegations of copyright infringement and claiming that she had “never heard” the song that she is being accused of plagiarizing.
In 2017, Swift was accused of plagiarizing the work of composers Sean Hall and Nathan Butler. Hall and Butler assert that Swift lifted her words from their song “Playas Gon’ Play,” which was released in 2001 and performed by 3LW.
Billboard was able to obtain excerpts from the motion in which the Folklore singer categorically denied the allegation and stated that “the lyrics to ‘Shake It Off’ were written entirely by me.” The singer went on to provide some background information regarding how the lyrics ended up being included in the song after making her claim.
She told the judge, “In writing the lyrics, I drew partly on experiences in my life and, in particular, unrelenting public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism which I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music.”
Swift’s lawsuit was initially dismissed in 2018. However, in 2019, the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overruled that ruling.
Swift’s attorneys are now hoping that the judge will award a summary judgement and avoid a jury trial.
