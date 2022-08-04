Brad Pitt’s action movie Bullet Train pulls into its final stop
“He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” the insider told the outlet.
“When Maddox was younger, they had such a special connection. Brad and Maddox not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually,” the source added.
“Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall,” the source claimed.
In 2016, while having a disagreement with his ex-wife and Maddox’s mother, Angelina Jolie, on a trip from France, the 58-year-old actor “attacked” Maddox, according to OK! Magazine.
The informant said at the time that Pitt “was drunk and he and Angelina got into a fight.” “There was a parent-child conflict that was handled improperly and got out of hand more than it ought to have.”
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control,” the source shared.
The reality is, Maddox still finds it tough to move past what transpired between them, the insider said, adding that Maddox “can’t forget how his dad treated him back then.”
“Anyone who goes up against his mom is not going to get much time from Maddox. He would do anything for her,” the insider said.
