Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inside Adele’s VIP Las Vegas residency

Inside Adele’s VIP Las Vegas residency

Articles
Advertisement
Inside Adele’s VIP Las Vegas residency
Advertisement
  • When Adele finally makes it to Las Vegas this winter to play her long-awaited ‘Weekend With’ residency concerts
  • She will be treated like a celebrity, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace,

During her planned concert residency, the Easy on Me singer would reportedly stay in a £30,000-per-night suite.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old singer will spend the next three months at the lavish Nobu Villa, a section of the Nobu Hotel, which has been offered to her at no cost. The villa can cost up to £2.7 million per month.

Also Read

Adele was ‘lost’ after her divorce from Simon Konecki, she reveals
Adele was ‘lost’ after her divorce from Simon Konecki, she reveals

Adele discussed the inspiration for her breakthrough single, Easy On Me Adele...

The Japanese-style rooftop “mini-home” is 10,300 square feet in size, and it features three bedrooms, a BBQ pit, a Zen garden, and a whirlpool, all of which face out over the strip.

According to The Sun, “Adele is being provided the most astounding VIP package of any musician.”

Additionally, it has been rumored that Adele takes a private plane and chauffeurs from her Beverly Hills residence to Las Vegas.

Also Read

Adele breaks silence on her weight loss journey
Adele breaks silence on her weight loss journey

Adele breaks silence on her weight loss journey. She admitted that she...

Advertisement

The 34-year-old singer opened up about the “brutal” criticism she received after the cancellation of her long-awaited Las Vegas residency earlier this year during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. She described the incident as “the worst period in her career.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story