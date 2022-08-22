Inside Adele’s VIP Las Vegas residency

Adele was ‘lost’ after her divorce from Simon Konecki, she reveals
Adele discussed the inspiration for her breakthrough single, Easy On Me Adele...
During her planned concert residency, the Easy on Me singer would reportedly stay in a £30,000-per-night suite.
The 34-year-old singer will spend the next three months at the lavish Nobu Villa, a section of the Nobu Hotel, which has been offered to her at no cost. The villa can cost up to £2.7 million per month.
The Japanese-style rooftop “mini-home” is 10,300 square feet in size, and it features three bedrooms, a BBQ pit, a Zen garden, and a whirlpool, all of which face out over the strip.
According to The Sun, “Adele is being provided the most astounding VIP package of any musician.”
Additionally, it has been rumored that Adele takes a private plane and chauffeurs from her Beverly Hills residence to Las Vegas.
The 34-year-old singer opened up about the “brutal” criticism she received after the cancellation of her long-awaited Las Vegas residency earlier this year during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. She described the incident as “the worst period in her career.”
