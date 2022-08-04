Advertisement
Insider: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are being quiet to enjoy time with their son

  • Since the birth of their son, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have become much more private in order to spend their time together as a family.
  • Rihanna and A$ap rocky have become protective of their privacy
  • Singer still intends to start working soon despite being quite busy with her kid.
Insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight, that the Diamonds hit-maker and the rapper have become “increasingly protective” of their privacy after becoming parents.

“They’re keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family,” the source told the outlet. “Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple.”

“When it was just the two of them, they’d go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective,” the insider added.

The insider continued by saying that the singer still intends to start working soon despite being quite busy with her kid.

“She’s one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all,” the source said while adding that Rihanna sure will “be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career.”

The 34-year-old singer’s upcoming album has “taken a back seat,” according to a previous insider who told Hollywood Life that she is concentrating on her son and her relationship with the rapper.

“She’ll always be a musician and an artist and the album will come but not until the timing is right,” the source said while adding, “Rihanna has put her baby as her first priority, as well as her relationship with ASAP Rocky.”

