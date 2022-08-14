Selena Gomez views Andrea Iervolino, who has been widely reported to be dating her, as merely a “good friend”

She considers him as someone she can hang out with on vacation or turn to for business counsel.

A source close to the two informed Hollywood Life that there is no romantic connection between them.

Advertisement

During her 30th birthday celebrations, the Italian-Canadian film producer was observed partying with the star of Only Murders in the Building, leading to speculation that the two were romantically involved.

Also Read Selena Gomez aspires to have her own family in the future Selena Gomez appeared on the latest episode of the TaTaTu series Giving...

A source close to the two informed Hollywood Life that the two just saw each other as “good friends” and that there is no romantic connection between them.

“Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before,” the insider said while referring to the actor-singer’s 27th birthday celebrations.

“They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them,” the source added

The insider revealed that Iervolino is not only friends with Gomez but also with her group of pals while adding, “They all had a had a blast celebrating in Italy eating, swimming, shopping, partying on their boat, banana boat rafting, and just goofing off.”

Advertisement

“Selena doesn’t look at Andrea that way at all and things are totally platonic between them,” the source said.

Also Read Selena Gomez spotted enjoying with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino On Wednesday, Selena Gomez flaunted her beautiful physique while enjoying a beach...

Another source told the publication that Gomez only sees Iervolino as a “good friend” to have fun with and also looks up to him for business advice.

“Whenever she’s in Italy she usually meets up with him, he’s a great tour guide,” the source explained. “Now that she’s started producing more and is looking at taking on new projects, he’s someone she’s in touch with about work too.”

“But anytime people have questioned if it’s romantic between them she’s quick to make it clear they’re just friends,” the second source added.