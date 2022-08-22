Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels ‘Beauter Than Ever’

The model, who is 26 years old, showed off photos of herself on Saturday with her head shaved and her short hair bleached platinum blonde. The post’s caption said, “Don’t tell me I won’t do something, because I will.”

Her Instagram stories showed a picture of her sitting in a chair with her red hair covered with foils. “Bye red villain era … Will miss you, “what the words on the picture said. The next picture shows Ireland’s buzz cut, which is blonde and has a longer message.

“Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bullshit since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh. I’ve always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever.”

She also said, “Level unlocked for GI Jane/Evey Hammond.”

