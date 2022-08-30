Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Is Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together ?

Is Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together ?

Articles
Advertisement
Is Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together ?

Is Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together ?

Advertisement
  • The supermodel called off her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month.
  • A source told OK magazine that Pitt was “crushing on Emily” at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
  • The two might end up being the most desirable couple in show business.
Advertisement

Following rumors that they are “secretly dating,” actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski appear to usurp Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as Hollywood’s power couple.

According to a source who spoke to the OK magazine, Ratajkowski, who called off her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month after cheating rumors, appeared to have taken the chance to start a new intimate relationship with the already-single Pitt.

“Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party,” a source revealed. “They weren’t in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around.”

If the romance rumours between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are genuine, the two might end up being the most desirable couple in show business.

Also Read

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski trying to be better couple than Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski trying to be better couple than Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly dating in secret. The supermodel...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elisabeth Finch acknowledges that she faked her cancer diagnosis
Elisabeth Finch acknowledges that she faked her cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story