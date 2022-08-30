Is Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together ?

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski trying to be better couple than Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly dating in secret. The supermodel...
Following rumors that they are “secretly dating,” actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski appear to usurp Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as Hollywood’s power couple.
According to a source who spoke to the OK magazine, Ratajkowski, who called off her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month after cheating rumors, appeared to have taken the chance to start a new intimate relationship with the already-single Pitt.
“Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party,” a source revealed. “They weren’t in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around.”
If the romance rumours between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are genuine, the two might end up being the most desirable couple in show business.
