It’s official: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are now husband and wife!

It’s official: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are now husband and wife!

  • That’s right, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are now married.
  • The outdoor wedding took place on Saturday, August 20 at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California,
  • the Modern Family alum, age 31, and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, age 38, exchanged their vows, as reported by PEOPLE.
Hyland’s Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the guests (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita).

After almost two years of dating, Adams finally popped the question to Hyland during the summer of 2019. The wedding was supposed to take place in August of 2020, but the pair had to postpone it numerous times because of fears of COVID-19 in the midst of the epidemic.

Adams shared with PEOPLE in August 2021 that he and Hyland were “hoping” to get married in 2022. However, he also hinted that they were “going to travel to Vegas or the courts” to wed in the event that another obstacle arose.

 

