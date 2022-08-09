Jacob Elordi, an actor in Hollywood, recently gave an interview in which he discussed his financial situation after completing the first part of The Kissing Booth

The young adult novel written by Beth Reekles in 2012 was picked up by Netflix and adapted into a film under the title The Kissing Booth, which is how the Australian actor earned his big break.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old actor revealed that he did not have any money prior to the release of this Netflix movie.

Jacob shared his story with GQ magazine, saying, “I stayed on a friend’s couch for a few weeks and sometimes slept in his car.”

The actor from 2 Hearts disclosed to the magazine that he continues to suffer financially even after being recognised for his role in KB.

“I wasn’t booking jobs. I believe that I was… Jacob acknowledged that he was unsure whether or not he still had $400 or $800 in his bank account.

After that, he said, “Euphoria was my final audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and heal.”

Jacob stated that he was “grateful for teen franchise movies” in another interview that he gave to Access Hollywood. These films are what brought him both a name and a renown.