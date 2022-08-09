Jacob Elordi hero of ‘Euphoria,’ plays endearing boyfriend to his real-life lover Bianca Finch
Jacob Elordi, the hero of Euphoria, has a new girl, and he...
Jacob shared his story with GQ magazine, saying, “I stayed on a friend’s couch for a few weeks and sometimes slept in his car.”
The actor from 2 Hearts disclosed to the magazine that he continues to suffer financially even after being recognised for his role in KB.
“I wasn’t booking jobs. I believe that I was… Jacob acknowledged that he was unsure whether or not he still had $400 or $800 in his bank account.
After that, he said, “Euphoria was my final audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and heal.”
Jacob stated that he was “grateful for teen franchise movies” in another interview that he gave to Access Hollywood. These films are what brought him both a name and a renown.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Web Series News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.