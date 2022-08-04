Jane Fonda broke into tears after hearing Demi Lovato’s story
Jane Fonda, an American actress, and political activist broke down into tears...
“I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I am not proud of the fact that I had one,” she told outlet.
While speaking about her addiction to cosmetic surgery, the actress explained, “I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they are addicted to it.”
The 84-year-old woman said of her current beauty regimen, “I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t invest a lot of money in face creams or similar products, but I keep my skin moisturised.
She explained, “I have terrific friends who make me laugh, I sleep, I move, and I stay out of the sun.
After all was said and done, the actress advised young people to “stop being terrified of growing old, helping people recognise that just because you are a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun…or whatever you want to do.”
