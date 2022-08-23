Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk visit Mexico

Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, are vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

The couple shared photos from their Mexico getaway on social media.

He recently opened a second office in Newport Beach, California, for his family’s real estate firm.

In Mexico, things are getting hot between Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

Monday, the 45-year-old star of “Selling Sunset” and the model posted pictures from their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on social media. Nurk posted a collection of photos on Instagram, including a selfie and a picture of Oppenheim walking near the beach.

“3 nights in Cabo,” she wrote as the post’s caption.

"3 nights in Cabo," she wrote as the post's caption.

Oppenheim also posted two shirtless photos of himself from the trip to social media with the caption, “In Cabo for the weekend to get some sun and work.”

In a recent interview, the famous real estate mogul hinted that he might want to grow his business abroad.

When asked about his next possible business growth, he said, “I’m looking into Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.”

Brett Oppenheim, Jason’s twin brother and co-founder of the real estate company The Oppenheim Group, and Jason recently opened a second office in Newport Beach, California. This office will be the focus of the spinoff series Selling the OC, which is based on the show Selling Sunset.

Oppenheim also posted two shirtless photos of himself from the trip to social media with the caption, "In Cabo for the weekend to get some sun and work."

