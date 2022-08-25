Jennifer Flavin’s daughter called her ‘Strongest Woman’ days before divorce

Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone.

Their three daughters rallied behind their mom on Instagram just days before her filing.

She shared a photo of them with Stallone and wrote, “The 4 of us forever”.

Jennifer Flavin is an American former model as well as a current entrepreneur and business owner.

Just days before she filed for divorce from their dad Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin’s daughters rallied around her on Instagram.

Flavin filed for divorce on August 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida. She was married to the Rambo movie star for 25 years and has three daughters with him: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Her most recent Instagram post, from August 10, is a photo of her smiling with her three daughters. She wrote in the caption that her kids are “my priority” and “nothing else matters.” Flavin said, “The 4 of us for life.”

Sistine wrote “Strongest woman I know ” in the comment section, and Scarlet added a heart emoji to her comment. Also, Sophia added, “You are our rock, our biggest fan, and the best mom in the world. You are such a blessing to us, and we love you so much.”

Flavin, who is 54 years old, no longer follows Stallone, who is 76 years old, on Instagram. She also deleted the post she made about their 25th wedding anniversary in May.

