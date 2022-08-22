Jennifer Garner backs out of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

Jennifer Garner was seen shopping when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Georgia
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were spotted shopping at a...
“The story showcases extraordinary friendship of nine women who supported the author as she waited for a second-life saving heart transplant,” as per series’ synopsis.
Apple TV apparently made the decision to pull the plug on production of this series after Garner left the company.
It is interesting to note that the insider shared that Garner was unable to continue working on the project that was mentioned above because the Alias actress was currently working on wrapping up another series called The Last Thing He Told Me.
This series is based on the best-selling novel written by Laura Dave and is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine.
The Daily Mail reported that Witherspoon’s project kept Jennifer Garner busy over the weekend, which is why she was unable to travel to Georgia for her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez.
“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” added the insider.
