Edition: English
Edition: English

Jennifer Garner was compelled to skip Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

  • Jennifer Garner reportedly missed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding last week in Georgia due to scheduling conflicts.
  • Apparently, the mother of Affleck’s three children was invited to the star-studded event, but she chose to stay on set and out of the spotlight.

The fact that she had to be in Texas filming episodes of her new show at the same time prevented her from attending.

Schedule difficulties reportedly prevented the star from continuing filming on JJ Abrams’ My Glory Was I Had Such Friends for Apple TV, as reported by Deadline earlier in the week.

This resulted in the network cancelling the show entirely, despite the fact that Bad Robot has stated their intention to look for a new home for the show.

Amy Silverstein’s memoir of the same name inspired the show, which tells the story of how Silverstein and her friends helped keep her alive while she waited for a second heart transplant.

While Affleck and Lopez continue to bask in the glow of their second wedding, Garner is hard at work filming The Last Thing He Told Me in Texas, another series destined for release on Apple TV.

Garner approved of her ex-decision husband’s to wed Jennifer Lopez. Jen Garner, who has children with Ben Affleck (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel), wants to get along well with him for the sake of their kids.

