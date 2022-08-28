Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy honeymoon in Italy

On Saturday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted in Italy

They were enjoying their second honeymoon, and they stunned observers with their extraordinary romantic adventure there.

Through their incredible chemistry, the newlyweds won the hearts of people all throughout Italy and spread love wherever they went.

The smitten couple even had their meal outside in the fresh air. The new husband, who was fifty years old, guided a morsel of food into the mouth of his new wife, which momentarily diverted his attention away from his own meal.

The couple kissed one another before going out for a shopping spree in Como, during which they mixed with the locals while walked hand in hand and socialized with other shoppers while doing so.

Lopez was wearing a cream embroidered maxi dress that featured a crisscross string bust and long sleeves. She was looking really stunning in this dress. Additionally, she wore a sun hat, heels, and a white handbag with colorful embroidery to match her ensemble.

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, looked suave in a pair of cream chinos and a baby blue pinstripe shirt. The newlywed also sported a pair of sunglasses of his own. Ben couldn’t get enough of the breathtaking scenery, so he brought out his camera to capture some pictures of the experience he was having with his lovely wife.