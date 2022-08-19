Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are set to host wedding in Georgia
The singer known for “On the Floor” was out doing some shopping in Georgia just before the ceremonies marking her marriage to Ben Affleck that were to take place over the weekend.
The wedding ceremony took place in Las Vegas one month ago, but Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 50, are waiting until this weekend to throw an extravagant celebration in their honor.
The actress known for her role in the movie “Marry Me” was seen in downtown Savannah with her children.
During the time that preparations were being made at his estate for the party, her spouse accompanied the group while wearing a beige shirt and a baseball cap.
In 2003, Affleck purchased the 86-acre, $8 million estate for himself. On Thursday, Lopez’s mother Guadalupe, who is 76 years old, also came in Georgia for the weekend.
Ben and Jennifer are getting ready for their wedding extravaganza, which will take place over the course of three days and will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening.
