Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez shows off her huge ring while out with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shows off her huge ring while out with husband Ben Affleck

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez shows off her huge ring while out with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shows off her huge ring while out with husband Ben Affleck

Advertisement
  • A gleaming smile On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez was seen sporting a big sparkler on her ring finger
  • The photo of that ring was taken by a paparazzi.
  • The actress known for her role in the movie “Marry Me” was seen in downtown Savannah with her children.
Advertisement

The singer known for “On the Floor” was out doing some shopping in Georgia just before the ceremonies marking her marriage to Ben Affleck that were to take place over the weekend.

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are set to host wedding in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are set to host wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are set to host a wedding in...

The wedding ceremony took place in Las Vegas one month ago, but Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 50, are waiting until this weekend to throw an extravagant celebration in their honor.

The actress known for her role in the movie “Marry Me” was seen in downtown Savannah with her children.

During the time that preparations were being made at his estate for the party, her spouse accompanied the group while wearing a beige shirt and a baseball cap.

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony thanks fans
Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony thanks fans

After his performance in Colombia, singer Marc Anthony, who had to delay...

Advertisement

In 2003, Affleck purchased the 86-acre, $8 million estate for himself. On Thursday, Lopez’s mother Guadalupe, who is 76 years old, also came in Georgia for the weekend.

Ben and Jennifer are getting ready for their wedding extravaganza, which will take place over the course of three days and will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story