Edition: English
Edition: English

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a stunning white gown as she weds Ben Affleck in Georgia.

Reason behind Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s wedding in Georgia

  • At the weekend’s second wedding reception in Georgia
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked absolutely stunning as they walked down the aisle.
  • Affleck’s $8 million mansion in Savannah, Georgia served as the setting for the star-studded nuptials.
The 52-year-old star of “Marry Me” looked absolutely stunning in a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren creation on Saturday, August 20. This stunning gown had a feather skirt, a magnificent ruffled train, and short, form-fitting sleeves.

Pictures acquired by TMZ show the Hustlers actor walking beside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river while her five children—Max and Emme Lopez, both 14; Violet Affleck, 16; Seraphina Affleck, 13; and Samuel Affleck, 10—hold up her dramatic 20-foot-long veil.

Instead, the 50-year-old Gone Girl actor looked sharp in a white tuxedo jacket and black slacks. He replicated their breathtaking look from their little Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month.

Affleck’s $8 million mansion in Savannah, Georgia served as the setting for the star-studded nuptials.

Celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and the marriage’s officiant, Jay Shetty, partied it up after the extravagant ceremony with fireworks and live music.

