Jennifer Lopez achieves a new milestone after her wedding with Ben Affleck
Jlo has reached a milestone after marrying Affleck wedding took place at...
The 52-year-old star of “Marry Me” looked absolutely stunning in a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren creation on Saturday, August 20. This stunning gown had a feather skirt, a magnificent ruffled train, and short, form-fitting sleeves.
Pictures acquired by TMZ show the Hustlers actor walking beside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river while her five children—Max and Emme Lopez, both 14; Violet Affleck, 16; Seraphina Affleck, 13; and Samuel Affleck, 10—hold up her dramatic 20-foot-long veil.
Instead, the 50-year-old Gone Girl actor looked sharp in a white tuxedo jacket and black slacks. He replicated their breathtaking look from their little Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month.
Affleck’s $8 million mansion in Savannah, Georgia served as the setting for the star-studded nuptials.
Celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and the marriage’s officiant, Jay Shetty, partied it up after the extravagant ceremony with fireworks and live music.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.