John Carpenter Reunites with ‘Halloween’ Station Wagon

John Carpenter was reunited with the car used in his 1978 classic Halloween.

The writer-director, 74, posted a number of pictures on Instagram of him and the car.

The car was apparently on display at Pennsylvania’s Steel City.

Advertisement

John Carpenter was reunited with the original LTD station wagon used in his 1978 classic Halloween over the weekend. This was a bit of a spooky event.

The 74-year-old writer and director posted a few pictures on Instagram of himself looking at the restored car, which was reportedly on display at the Monroeville Convention Center in Pennsylvania during Steel City Con.

“I would like to thank @joey_wheels_ for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my movie Halloween – released in 1978. Special thanks to all the fans who came out as well! #halloween #theshape #steelcitycon2022,” Carpenter captioned his photo gallery.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by John Carpenter (Official) (@johncarpenterofficial) Advertisement

Also Read Austin Butler buzzes in new ‘Elvis’ biopic Austin Butler has offered us his take on the renowned musician in...