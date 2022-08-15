Advertisement
Edition: English
John Carpenter Reunites with ‘Halloween’ Station Wagon

Articles
John Carpenter Reunites with ‘Halloween’ Station Wagon

  • John Carpenter was reunited with the car used in his 1978 classic Halloween.
  • The writer-director, 74, posted a number of pictures on Instagram of him and the car.
  • The car was apparently on display at Pennsylvania’s Steel City.
John Carpenter was reunited with the original LTD station wagon used in his 1978 classic Halloween over the weekend. This was a bit of a spooky event.

The 74-year-old writer and director posted a few pictures on Instagram of himself looking at the restored car, which was reportedly on display at the Monroeville Convention Center in Pennsylvania during Steel City Con.

“I would like to thank @joey_wheels_ for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my movie Halloween – released in 1978. Special thanks to all the fans who came out as well! #halloween #theshape #steelcitycon2022,” Carpenter captioned his photo gallery.

 

A post shared by John Carpenter (Official) (@johncarpenterofficial)

