John Carpenter Reunites with ‘Halloween’ Station Wagon

Austin Butler buzzes in new ‘Elvis’ biopic
Austin Butler has offered us his take on the renowned musician in...
John Carpenter was reunited with the original LTD station wagon used in his 1978 classic Halloween over the weekend. This was a bit of a spooky event.
The 74-year-old writer and director posted a few pictures on Instagram of himself looking at the restored car, which was reportedly on display at the Monroeville Convention Center in Pennsylvania during Steel City Con.
“I would like to thank @joey_wheels_ for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my movie Halloween – released in 1978. Special thanks to all the fans who came out as well! #halloween #theshape #steelcitycon2022,” Carpenter captioned his photo gallery.
