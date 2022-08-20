Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson allegedly traded young girls?

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson allegedly traded young girls?

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson allegedly traded young girls?

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson allegedly traded young girls?

Advertisement
  • Text conversations between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson about intimate relations with young girls leaked.
  • The document in question is the plaintiff’s trial exhibit 054_2 and reads My new fan meet and greet girl. Looks like you need it.
  • These redacted claims have been made available as part of a thread on Twitter, by fans supporting Amber Heard.
Advertisement

Fans have just discovered a series of indecent conversations between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson about young girls under the age of 18. Johnny Depp is currently facing criticism for his illicit connections with Marilyn Manson.

As a result of text messages between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson that were revealed in previously disclosed court documents, the actor is receiving harsh criticism.

It states, “My new fan meet and greet girl,” and it is trial evidence 054 2 for the plaintiff. You appear to require it. Believe me. I’ll email a photo. 18. the two of you. Depp concert with me

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson allegedly traded young girls?

These censored statements were included in a thread on Twitter started by Amber Heard’s supporters.

Also Read

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: The petition is quickly approaching the million mark
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: The petition is quickly approaching the million mark

As Depp prepares to file an appeal with Amber Heard, a campaign...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story