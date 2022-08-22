Advertisement
Johnny Depp ‘buried evidence’ to win Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit

Articles
  • The allegations that Johnny Depp’s legal team attempted to coerce witnesses in the defamation lawsuit
  • Involving Amber Heard have brought about criticism of the actor

This accusation was made after materials that had been previously kept under wraps and threatened “bad consequences” became public knowledge.

Reportedly, “these declarations were often obtained through threats and deception. One such declarant Laura Divenere, testified that she only provided a declaration after Mr. Waldman threatened her with negative consequences if she did not cooperate with him, including perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign. Att. 80, Divernere Dep.”

“Ms Divenere also testified hats felt coerced by Mr. Waldman to sign the declaration. In addition, while the declarations all bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for defendant.”

