Johnny Depp is pleased with his daughter Lily-Rose
Lily-Rose Depp, is following in the footsteps of her father in acting....
This accusation was made after materials that had been previously kept under wraps and threatened “bad consequences” became public knowledge.
Reportedly, “these declarations were often obtained through threats and deception. One such declarant Laura Divenere, testified that she only provided a declaration after Mr. Waldman threatened her with negative consequences if she did not cooperate with him, including perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign. Att. 80, Divernere Dep.”
“Ms Divenere also testified hats felt coerced by Mr. Waldman to sign the declaration. In addition, while the declarations all bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for defendant.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.