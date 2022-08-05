Christina Ricci recalls how Johnny Depp explained homosexuality to her when she was just nine years old.

He had the chat on the set of the 1990s film Mermaids.

Describes the intimate side of relationships between men and women in “simplest terms”.

A former child star recently recalled a time when Johnny Depp spoke to her about adult relationships and their complexities in the “simplest of words” when she was only nine years old.

On the set of the 1990 movie Mermaids, the star in question, Christina Ricci, had the conversation.

Depp “simply” described the intimate side of relationships between guys there.

On the Andy Cohen Live show on SiriusXM, she described the experience.

She began by saying, “Johnny (Depp) is actually the one who described what homosexuality was to me when I was nine,” in that passage.

“Something was going on the set, and someone wasn’t treating someone nicely. They said, “Oh, well, he might be homophobic,” and they were right. Then I thought, “Well, I don’t know what that is.”

I was in Winona’s (Ryder) trailer when she said, “I don’t know how…,” and she placed me on Johnny’s phone. And Johnny gave me an explanation.

