Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose wins hearts in new series
Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp who is continuing her father's...
Further information from the source said that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor would be making a virtual presence during the programme.
Five MTV Movie Awards have been bestowed upon Depp during the course of his 38-year acting career, including the 2012 Generations Award and the Global Superstar Award.
A source close to the actor stated he is “ready for his comeback” after his victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in their six-week long defamation lawsuit.
Though Depp had shared the stage with Jeff Beck during the latter’s summer European tour, this next show will mark the actor’s first on-camera appearance since the libel case was settled.
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow are scheduled to perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, and Depp is expected to be there as well.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.