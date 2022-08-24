Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ for VMAs as ‘Moonman’ “Comeback-ready”

Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ for VMAs as ‘Moonman’ “Comeback-ready”

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ for VMAs as ‘Moonman’ “Comeback-ready”

Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ for VMAs as ‘Moonman’ “Comeback-ready”

Advertisement
  • After much speculation, Johnny Depp has announced that he will make an appearance in his Moonman costume at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.
  • The actor will reportedly turn the silver astronaut statue that winners get into a “real-life Moon Person,”
  • According to a source close to the show’s production who spoke with The Post.
Advertisement

Further information from the source said that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor would be making a virtual presence during the programme.

Also Read

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose wins hearts in new series
Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose wins hearts in new series

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp who is continuing her father's...

Five MTV Movie Awards have been bestowed upon Depp during the course of his 38-year acting career, including the 2012 Generations Award and the Global Superstar Award.

A source close to the actor stated he is “ready for his comeback” after his victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in their six-week long defamation lawsuit.

Though Depp had shared the stage with Jeff Beck during the latter’s summer European tour, this next show will mark the actor’s first on-camera appearance since the libel case was settled.

Also Read

Johnny Depp ‘buried evidence’ to win Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit
Johnny Depp ‘buried evidence’ to win Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit

The allegations that Johnny Depp's legal team attempted to coerce witnesses in...

Advertisement

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow are scheduled to perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, and Depp is expected to be there as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story