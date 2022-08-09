Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp signs a lucrative partnership with French luxury fashion house

Johnny Depp signs a lucrative partnership with French luxury fashion house

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp signs a lucrative partnership with French luxury fashion house

Johnny Depp signs a lucrative partnership with a French luxury fashion house

Advertisement
  • Following his victory in court over his ex-wife Amber Heard, it has been reported that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has struck a new lucrative agreement with a luxury company.
  • According to insiders intimately connected to his new deal, the actor known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean has “recently signed back with Dior to be the face of their Sauvage men’s cologne.”
  • TMZ was given this information by these individuals.
Advertisement

It is believed to be a contract spanning multiple years, and it became official after fashion photographer Greg Williams showed his support for Johnny Depp by attending one of his rock concerts in Paris. Williams was in Paris at the time.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, the actor collaborated with Williams on a photo session.

Also Read

Johnny Depp maybe losing public support
Johnny Depp maybe losing public support

After winning the defamation case against Amber Heard in June, Johnny Depp...

After Depp originally signed a contract with the company in 2015, it would be strange if you hadn’t seen him in a TV ad or billboard for their scents since then. Since then, he has been the face of the company’s fragrances.

When the claims that Heard made against Depp were originally made public, his earlier Sauvage commercial was pulled off screens everywhere; however, it was reinstated when Johnny won the defamation case.

Also Read

Amber Heard is terrified of infuriating Johnny Depp
Amber Heard is terrified of infuriating Johnny Depp

 Heard is reportedly concerned about making any additional revelations or filing legal...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story