Johnny Depp maybe losing public support
After winning the defamation case against Amber Heard in June, Johnny Depp...
It is believed to be a contract spanning multiple years, and it became official after fashion photographer Greg Williams showed his support for Johnny Depp by attending one of his rock concerts in Paris. Williams was in Paris at the time.
According to those with knowledge of the situation, the actor collaborated with Williams on a photo session.
After Depp originally signed a contract with the company in 2015, it would be strange if you hadn’t seen him in a TV ad or billboard for their scents since then. Since then, he has been the face of the company’s fragrances.
When the claims that Heard made against Depp were originally made public, his earlier Sauvage commercial was pulled off screens everywhere; however, it was reinstated when Johnny won the defamation case.
