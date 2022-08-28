Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp, the “fear monger,” got witnesses to “lie under oath?”

Johnny Depp, the “fear monger,” got witnesses to “lie under oath?”

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp, the “fear monger,” got witnesses to “lie under oath?”

Johnny Depp, the “fear monger,” got witnesses to “lie under oath?”

Advertisement
  • Johnny Depp is being accused of orchestrating a ‘fear-led’ campaign against Amber Heard,
  • During which he coerced witnesses to ‘lie under oath.’ this campaign was allegedly directed towards Amber Heard.

The declarant, Laura Divenere, is the one who brought these allegations forward by stating that she was coerced into signing pre-trial declarations.

Advertisement

Also Read

Did Johnny Depp’s violence cause Amber Heard to lose almost 25lbs?
Did Johnny Depp’s violence cause Amber Heard to lose almost 25lbs?

Johnny Depp has been called the "real reason" for Amber Heard's 25-pound...

According to the report, “these declarations were often obtained through threats and deception.”

Ms. Divenere even went so far as to accuse Mr. Waldman of “threaten[ing] her with adverse outcomes if she did not cooperate with him, including the possibility of being charged with perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign.”

Also Read

Amber Heard to flee to Israel, marry best friend Eve
Amber Heard to flee to Israel, marry best friend Eve

  Amber Heard is causing relocation to Israel rumours due to impending...

These facts have been uncovered by House In Habit, and according to their assertions, “In addition, while the declarations all bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for defendant.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story