The title part is played by Mawenn, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Teddy Lussi-Modeste.
Depp’s first portrait is generating a lot of buzz among fans and moviegoers, who are reacting to the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance in their own unique ways.
“Jeanne du Barry” began filming in Paris and the Île-de-France region at the end of July (after the trial concluded in June), with locations such as the Palace of Versailles serving as backdrops.
The plot of Depp’s picture follows Jeanne, a young working-class woman who exploits her brilliance and attractiveness to rise through the social ranks. She catches the attention of King Louis XV, who, unknowing of her role as a courtesan, falls madly in love with her. Jeanne comes to Versailles against all decency and etiquette, where her arrival scandalises the court.
Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair will also appear.
In reality, Louis XV was known as “the Beloved,” and he reigned for 59 years, one of the longest reigns in French history. He died as an unpopular king, though, after being accused of corruption and depravity.
“Jeanne du Barry” is Depp’s first major acting role since the 2020 film “Minamata,” in which he played war photographer W. Eugene Smith. Later in 2020, Depp was forced by Warner Bros. to exit the “Harry Potter” spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts” after he lost his libel case against the British tabloid, which had characterised the actor as a “wife beater.”
