Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez backs Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez backs Amber Heard?

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez backs Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez backs Amber Heard?

Advertisement
  • Release of a new video clip from Amber Heard’s defamation case
  • Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has found herself in a precarious position.
  • Camille made an unintentional reference to Johnny Depp as an “abuser,” and has found herself at the issue.
Advertisement

After a footage from the final arguments of the trial went viral, in which Camille made an unintentional reference to Johnny Depp as an “abuser,” she has found herself at the center of the issue.

Also Read

Johnny Depp brands an ‘easily manipulated’ and ‘gullible’ man
Johnny Depp brands an ‘easily manipulated’ and ‘gullible’ man

Johnny Depp brands an ‘easily manipulated’ and ‘gullible’ man. PI finally made...

The video clip has gained significant traction across the internet not long after it was shared on various social media platforms.

In the clip, Camille can be heard saying that Amber “never believed she would have to meet” her “abuser” before it appears as though she trips over her words and finishes the sentence.

While this was going on, a source close to the lawyer told Newsweek that Camille Vasquez misspoke and meant to say “abuse victim.”

Also Read

Johnny Depp’s first glimpse as Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ goes viral
Johnny Depp’s first glimpse as Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ goes viral

Johnny Depp is preparing to enchant viewers with his first film appearance...

Advertisement

During the slander trial involving Amber Heard, Camille gained the hearts of Johnny Depp followers, and now Johnny Depp fans refer to her as “Queen” Camille.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story