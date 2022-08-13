Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez backs Amber Heard?

Release of a new video clip from Amber Heard’s defamation case

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has found herself in a precarious position.

Camille made an unintentional reference to Johnny Depp as an “abuser,” and has found herself at the issue.

Advertisement

After a footage from the final arguments of the trial went viral, in which Camille made an unintentional reference to Johnny Depp as an “abuser,” she has found herself at the center of the issue.

Also Read Johnny Depp brands an ‘easily manipulated’ and ‘gullible’ man Johnny Depp brands an ‘easily manipulated’ and ‘gullible’ man. PI finally made...

The video clip has gained significant traction across the internet not long after it was shared on various social media platforms.

In the clip, Camille can be heard saying that Amber “never believed she would have to meet” her “abuser” before it appears as though she trips over her words and finishes the sentence.

While this was going on, a source close to the lawyer told Newsweek that Camille Vasquez misspoke and meant to say “abuse victim.”

Also Read Johnny Depp’s first glimpse as Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ goes viral Johnny Depp is preparing to enchant viewers with his first film appearance...

Advertisement

During the slander trial involving Amber Heard, Camille gained the hearts of Johnny Depp followers, and now Johnny Depp fans refer to her as “Queen” Camille.